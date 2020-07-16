Lincoln mayor accepts grant for 5 new police officers despite opposition from Black Lives Matter

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has accepted a federal grant to fund five additional police officers following careful consideration amid calls from local Black Lives Matter supporters to reject the money.
At a news conference Thursday, the first-term mayor said she rejects the notion that city leaders need to pick between supporting law enforcement and supporting calls for equitable treatment for everyone by law enforcement.
These new officers will help reduce gun violence and help improve the safety and security of Lincoln, she said.
"Adding more police officers is not an end," the mayor said. "It is a means to achieve that goal."
As she announced her decision, she also said her administration has found $150,000 in the upcoming budget to pay for crisis support, social services and make more mental health resources available in the city.
The federal grant emerged as a point of contention in Lincoln last month as news dropped that the city would likely receive it while some people with the Black Lives Matter movement called on city leaders to defund the police, following the decision by the city of Minneapolis to do so in the wake of George Floyd's death.
LPD applied for the $625,000 grant in March, seeking to add officers during times of constrained city budgets, while trying to address a rising trend of gun violence in the city, according to its grant application.
Gaylor Baird's budget already includes plans to repurpose the salary of the now-vacant public safety director position to pay for six new officers, as the police union-endorsed mayor campaigned on last year.
Paid out between 2021 and 2025, the grant would be combined with $208,000 in city funds to hire the officers.
With the grant, the city would hire new recruits in January and dedicate veteran officers to gun crime investigations after the recruits completed police academy and field training requirements, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
Reached Thursday for comment, Lincoln Police Union President Brad Hulse said hiring officers remains a pressing issue in the city, which is one of the smallest departments in the U.S. per capita.
Just in the last month or so, a handful of officers have left the department because of retirement, new law enforcement jobs or quit policing altogether, Hulse said.
The union applauds the mayor for stepping up and accepting the grant, the officer said.
"It’s not a popular decision," he said, "I think it is by the majority of the (Lincoln) public, but nationally it’s not a popular thing to do."
