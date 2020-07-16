Lincoln mayor accepts grant for 5 new police officers despite opposition from Black Lives Matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has accepted a federal grant to fund five additional police officers following careful consideration amid calls from local Black Lives Matter supporters to reject the money.

At a news conference Thursday, the first-term mayor said she rejects the notion that city leaders need to pick between supporting law enforcement and supporting calls for equitable treatment for everyone by law enforcement.

These new officers will help reduce gun violence and help improve the safety and security of Lincoln, she said.

"Adding more police officers is not an end," the mayor said. "It is a means to achieve that goal."

As she announced her decision, she also said her administration has found $150,000 in the upcoming budget to pay for crisis support, social services and make more mental health resources available in the city.

The federal grant emerged as a point of contention in Lincoln last month as news dropped that the city would likely receive it while some people with the Black Lives Matter movement called on city leaders to defund the police, following the decision by the city of Minneapolis to do so in the wake of George Floyd's death.