Lincoln man's murder trial in connection to fatal stabbing last year begins
Lincoln man's murder trial in connection to fatal stabbing last year begins

A murder trial began Monday in the case of a man involved in a scuffle over a knife that ended with another man stabbed to death last year. 

A jury will be asked to decide if Roy Wyrick, 28, was guilty of second-degree murder or if Jeremy Lane's death July 13, 2020, was self-defense.

Roy Wyrick

In opening statements, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy acknowledged that Lane wasn't the "perfect victim," which she says doesn't exist.

"He made bad decisions the day of his death. But those decisions don't change the fact that Roy Wyrick intentionally stabbed Jeremy Lane, causing his death," she said. 

Murphy said security cameras captured much of what happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the corner of 14th and D streets. 

She said Lane could be seen checking his mail, then spotting Wyrick, who appeared to say something to him. When Wyrick lifted his shirt, Lane left his doorstep and headed toward Wyrick, who threw a punch at him.

Jeremy Lane

At some point, Lane ran into his apartment, then came back out with a knife. 

Wyrick headed down the block and tried to get into a locked apartment building to get away but couldn't. Then, he picked up rocks and threw them at Lane, scuffling with him on the ground and eventually taking the knife from him as neighbors and children watched.

Murphy said Wyrick could then be seen taking two steps toward Lane, pushing him down and thrusting something into his chest, then calmly walking away. Lane stood, took a few steps and collapsed to the ground, bleeding from a single stab wound that nicked a rib and punctured his heart. 

Lane, 37, died of his injuries soon after at a Lincoln hospital, despite life-saving efforts by the first officers on the scene. 

Murphy told the jury the evidence would show that Wyrick could have just walked away after he got the knife from Lane.

"But he chose to end it the same way he chose to start it," she said, referring to the fight.

On the other side, defense attorney Trevin Preble said Wyrick had tried to walk away from Lane multiple times but Lane kept following even after running to his apartment to get a knife. 

He said the final altercation lasted about 8 seconds, the same amount of time a bull rider has to stay on for his ride to count. 

"In this case, these 8 seconds are not a score. But survival. It was life or death, and it was Mr. Lane who brought the knife," he said.  

The trial is expected to continue through Wednesday. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

