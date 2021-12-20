Lincoln man's murder trial in connection to fatal stabbing last year begins

Murphy said Wyrick could then be seen taking two steps toward Lane, pushing him down and thrusting something into his chest, then calmly walking away. Lane stood, took a few steps and collapsed to the ground, bleeding from a single stab wound that nicked a rib and punctured his heart.

Lane, 37, died of his injuries soon after at a Lincoln hospital, despite life-saving efforts by the first officers on the scene.

Murphy told the jury the evidence would show that Wyrick could have just walked away after he got the knife from Lane.

"But he chose to end it the same way he chose to start it," she said, referring to the fight.

On the other side, defense attorney Trevin Preble said Wyrick had tried to walk away from Lane multiple times but Lane kept following even after running to his apartment to get a knife.

He said the final altercation lasted about 8 seconds, the same amount of time a bull rider has to stay on for his ride to count.

"In this case, these 8 seconds are not a score. But survival. It was life or death, and it was Mr. Lane who brought the knife," he said.