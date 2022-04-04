Lincoln man's murder trial begins for shooting death of 15-year-old

A Lincoln man's murder trial started Monday with the state painting a picture of a fatal confrontation between a drug dealer who saw a carload of young people "that were obviously up to no good."

The defense countered the government sometimes gets it wrong and did here, that Elias Majdal, who is facing a second-degree murder charge and three weapons charges for the death of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat, wasn't the shooter.

At the end of a two-week trial, that will be the question for the jury.

But Monday in opening statements, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said Al-Burkat was about two weeks shy of his 16th birthday when he was shot and killed, a passenger in the back seat of the car.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2019, he said Elias, a 26-year-old who admittedly sold marijuana he brought back from Colorado, spotted the suspicious-looking car at his apartment complex and followed it, flashing his headlights, pulling alongside it, pointing a pistol and yelling something like "you're busted."

"And then he fired that Glock 9 mm pistol into and at that car," Mathers said.

He said one of the four shots went through the trunk lid, through the back seat and into the lower back of Al-Burkat, traveling through his right lung and his heart, stopping just inside his chest wall.

He probably died almost instantly, Mathers said.

"The evidence in this case will all point in one direction. It will all point to Majdal Elias as being the person that shot into that car and killed Mr. Al-Burkat," he said.

He said video and DNA evidence, cellphone records and firearm analysis all will point to it.

On the other side, Elias' attorney, Chad Wythers, said the government just gets it wrong sometimes.

"We all know there are innocent people sitting in prison for crimes they did not commit," he said. "That comes from situations where there might be some evidence tying a person to a crime even though the person was innocent."

The Beatrice 6 comes to mind, Wythers said, evoking Nebraska's most infamous case of six people exonerated decades later for a Beatrice woman's rape and murder committed at another man's hands.

"In this case, I believe the evidence will show that there's two separate stories that get intertwined and conflated and confused," he said.

Wythers said the first story is about Karrar Al-Mansuri conspiring with five others, including the carload of young people, to rob another Lincoln man who lived at The Links apartment complex of marijuana and money that night.

He said they bought a gun off the street and some marijuana and smoked it. They pulled hoods over their faces and got gloves from Walgreens and headed to The Links, where they got into a fight, "and surprise, surprise, gunshots are exchanged, too."

After the fatal shooting, police focused on people who lived at The Links and owned light-colored Ford Explorers, the kind of SUV the shooter drove.

That's where the other story, the one about Elias, comes in, Wythers said.

He said the people in the car with Al-Burkat when he was shot didn't ID Elias as the shooter until after Elias was busted a month later for selling marijuana.

"Of course, merely because someone is selling a product that is legal in 26 states and has a few guns that doesn't mean he's a murderer," Wythers said.

The state is set to begin presenting its case Tuesday.

