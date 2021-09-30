Lincoln man's murder trial begins for fatal shooting in alley

But, Byrd said, Whitemagpie and Long, who were related, were trying to put an end to any hard feelings about what happened that night.

He said they agreed to meet so they could talk. Long suggested a gas station at 25th and O streets. But they settled on the alley not far from there at 33rd and T streets behind a house where they sometimes played dice.

Colby McCray drove Whitemagpie. Long showed up in his girlfriend's car. Their vehicles faced each other in the alley.

"They meet in the middle of the alleyway. And it's at that time that Mr. Long raises his hand, which has a handgun in it, and begins to shoot Mr. Whitemagpie," Byrd said.

He said Whitemagpie immediately fell to the ground, and Long kept shooting.

Defense attorney Seth Morris said they won't disagree about much of the evidence, but called what happened self-defense.

"At the moment in question, he (Whitemagpie) used racial slurs, he was reaching toward his waistband, and he was aggressively approaching Mr. Long," Morris said.

He said Whitemagpie had about 70 pounds on Long, he was 6 inches taller and he'd assaulted multiple people, including Long, just an hour earlier.