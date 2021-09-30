Lincoln man's murder trial begins for fatal shooting in alley

The rainy, May night last year started with friends playing dice and gambling in a motel room near 27th and O streets.
It ended with a 31-year-old Lincoln man, Michael "Mike" Whitemagpie, lying dead in an alley near 33rd and T streets, six bullets in his body and more than a dozen shell casings in the bloodied gravel around him.
On Thursday, Ryan Long sat in a third-floor Lincoln courtroom, flanked by defense attorneys, on trial for first-degree murder.
In opening statements, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charlie Byrd said it all started on Friday, May 22, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had been around for a few months. Things were starting to slow down.
A group of friends, which included Whitemagpie and Long, had a get-together in Room 215 at the Budget Inn, drinking, shooting dice and gambling.
"It appeared to be a relaxed, enjoyable evening. However, that did not last," Byrd said.
He said some people started to win and some to lose. It led to a physical confrontation in the room between the two men. The party broke up and spilled into the parking lot, where Whitemagpie punched Long twice.
Then, he pushed Long, who fell to the ground.
Eventually everyone left.
But, Byrd said, Whitemagpie and Long, who were related, were trying to put an end to any hard feelings about what happened that night.
He said they agreed to meet so they could talk. Long suggested a gas station at 25th and O streets. But they settled on the alley not far from there at 33rd and T streets behind a house where they sometimes played dice.
Colby McCray drove Whitemagpie. Long showed up in his girlfriend's car. Their vehicles faced each other in the alley.
"They meet in the middle of the alleyway. And it's at that time that Mr. Long raises his hand, which has a handgun in it, and begins to shoot Mr. Whitemagpie," Byrd said.
He said Whitemagpie immediately fell to the ground, and Long kept shooting.
Defense attorney Seth Morris said they won't disagree about much of the evidence, but called what happened self-defense.
"At the moment in question, he (Whitemagpie) used racial slurs, he was reaching toward his waistband, and he was aggressively approaching Mr. Long," Morris said.
He said Whitemagpie had about 70 pounds on Long, he was 6 inches taller and he'd assaulted multiple people, including Long, just an hour earlier.
He said the jury would see video of Long standing in the middle of the alley, McCray telling Whitemagpie to cool it, that Long has a gun, then Whitemagpie charging Long.
"The footage of this incident shows how quickly this started and ended," he said.
Less than 5 seconds. And 16 spent shell casings.
The first Lincoln officers on the scene testified Thursday about getting called out on a possible shooting and finding Whitemagpie lying in the alley, gunshot wounds all over his body, and two witnesses distraught.
Long ultimately fled to Florida, where he was arrested and brought back to Nebraska to face charges.
The trial, which started with a full day picking a jury Wednesday, is expected to last eight days.
