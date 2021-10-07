Lincoln man wounded in early morning shooting, police say

A 46-year-old Lincoln man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after his legs were wounded in a shooting near 27th and Potter streets, according to police.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Police responded to the area on a report of gunshots heard just after midnight on Thursday. Upon arrival, Spilker said officers found evidence that a gun had been fired and that someone had been shot, but no victim was located at the scene.

Minutes later, Spilker said, the 46-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Officer processed the scene for evidence and are seeking video footage from nearby homes and businesses, Spilker said.

Spilker declined to say how many times the man was shot and whether police had interviewed the 46-year-old.

