Lincoln man wounded in downtown shooting in July released from hospital, police say
Overnight shooting, 07.25

Investigators look at evidence, including bullet casings, in O Street on July 25 following a shooting at 14th and O streets that left Deondre Webster, 30, one critically injured. Webster was released from the hospital on Saturday. 

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Deondre Webster, the 30-year-old Lincoln man who was shot in the torso near 14th and O streets on July 25 and hospitalized with critical injuries, was released from Bryan West Campus on Saturday, according to police. 

Webster's release from the hospital is the only substantive update in his shooting, which happened at about 3:20 a.m. on July 25.

Officers saw bystanders fleeing as they arrived at a parking garage at 101 N. 14th St., where they found a wounded Webster and rendered first aid, Officer Erin Spilker said last week. 

Several spent shell casings could be seen near 14th and O as police investigated in the shooting's immediate aftermath, and at least one business and a nearby parked car had visible bullet holes. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, and Spilker on Monday said there were no updates. 

A murder trial started last week for a March 2020 shooting that killed Tim Montgomery in the same block of O Street. The jury in that case resumed deliberation on Monday

