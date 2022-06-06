Lincoln man, woman stole wheelchair, debit cards from Capitol Beach Lake home

Two people are in jail after a Lincoln father tracked down the alleged thieves of his son's wheelchair after it was stolen from the family's front yard near Capitol Beach Lake on Sunday, according to police.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers initially responded to the home, on Surfside Driver south of the lake, around 1 p.m. Sunday when the father learned his son's wheelchair and a backpack had been taken from the yard.

Soon after, Kocian said, the family received text alerts indicating debit cards that were in the backpack had been used along West O Street.

So the father drove to the area and found a silver SUV near an ATM with his son's wheelchair in the back, Kocian said, and guided police to the occupants.

Police arrested 40-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Latisha Castillo at the Walgreens near 13th and O, Kocian said, recovering the stolen property and finding 14.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Gonzalez was booked in the Lancaster County jail on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and possession of a controlled substance.

Castillo was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The recovered property is valued at around $7,600, Kocian said. He said the pair racked up about $700 in fraudulent charges before their arrest.

