editor's pick alert

Lincoln man, woman arrested after crashing amid pursuit with children in car, police say

What started as an apparent custody dispute ended with a Lincoln man and woman in jail on suspicion of felony charges after two motor vehicle collisions and two police pursuits Sunday night into Monday morning, according to Lincoln police. 

The first incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when two women were waiting at a gas station parking lot to pick up a 1-year-old child from Chelan Garcia, a 28-year-old man, according to police. 

Driving a white Kia Sorento, Garcia pulled into the EZ GO parking lot near 27th and O streets and crashed into the vehicle the two women had been waiting in, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said. 

One of the women — a 26-year-old — told police that Garcia exited the Kia and struck her in the face before pulling a handgun and threatening to kill both women, Vigil said. The women fled the gas station and called police. 

Officers found the Kia at around 1:30 a.m. Monday near 30th and Vine streets, Vigil said, where they found Garcia standing near the car.

Police took him into custody after a short foot pursuit, but as they did, the Sorento left the area at a high rate of speed, Vigil said. 

LPD found the car again at around 2:30 a.m. near 31st and O streets and attempted a traffic stop, Vigil said, but 28-year-old Elizabeth Moran fled officers in the vehicle, prompting a pursuit. 

During the chase, Vigil said Moran, who is Garcia's girlfriend, stopped the Kia and backed it into a police cruiser before fleeing again, eventually crashing into shrubbery near 52nd and A streets. 

Upon crashing, Vigil said Moran refused to communicate with officers. They shattered one of the car's windows to speak to the 28-year-old and negotiated the release of two children  the 1-year-old and a 4-year-old  who were in the Sorento, Vigil said. 

Moran was ultimately arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, using a vehicle to assault a police officer and a slew of additional misdemeanor charges. 

Garcia was booked on suspicion of terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing government operations and misdemeanor child abuse.

Police haven't found the gun Garcia was accused of wielding at the gas station, Vigil said.  

Both Garcia and Moran were taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

