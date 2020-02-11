You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man with meth, knife and BB gun puts up a fight, police say
Lincoln man with meth, knife and BB gun puts up a fight, police say

Lincoln police struggled with a 34-year-old man after discovering a golf ball-sized chunk of meth in his car and a knife in his hand.

They approached Douglas Shaw near Northwest 12th and West Adams at 8:30 p.m. Monday and spotted drug paraphernalia in his car, Officer Erin Spilker said. That prompted a search that yielded a small baggie of marijuana, five muscle relaxers, a realistic looking BB handgun, a counterfeit $100 bill, small baggies, a scale and more than an ounce of meth, much of it one piece.

As they arrested him, they noticed he was holding a folding knife. He fought with the officers for more than three minutes until more arrived. Nobody was injured by the knife, though officers received scrapes and lacerations.

Shaw was arrested on suspicion of more than a half-dozen crimes, including possession of drugs with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, obstructing justice and carrying a toy gun.

