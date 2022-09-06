 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man wielded toy gun, took cigarettes from Kwik Shop, police allege

A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail and faces a felony charge after police allege he entered a local convenience store Saturday morning wielding a toy gun, grabbed a pack of cigarettes and left.

Officers responded to the Kwik Shop at 4400 O St. just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a hold-up alarm, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Christian Goodwin

Goodwin

Employees told police that the man, later identified as Christian Goodwin, walked into the store holding a gun and stepped behind the service counter, taking the cigarette pack and kicking over a stand of beef jerky before leaving, Vollmer said.

Police found Goodwin nearby, and found what turned out to be a toy pistol, Vollmer said. Officers also found the pack of cigarettes.

Goodwin was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. He was later charged with making terroristic threats. 

