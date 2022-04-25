 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Lincoln man wielded knife, hurled threats in Taco Bell parking lot, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 35-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police say he approached a group of Taco Bell patrons and ultimately brandished a knife as he asked if they had seen his missing dog late Saturday night.

Michael Chandler approached a vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, after the car's occupants had gone through the drive-thru, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said. 

When he approached the car, Chandler began striking it with his hands and asking about his dog, Kocian said.

As the car began to drive away, Chandler brandished a knife and gave chase, the customers told police.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody nearby. Police found a knife with a 5-inch blade and 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Kocian said.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substances and carrying a concealed weapon. 

People are also reading…

Chandler was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Bellevue man went to 2 priests in California before his 2 children were found dead
Dangerous weekend for wildfires injures at least 15 people in Nebraska and causes one death
County Democrats pass resolution urging Lincoln City Council to rescind fairness ordinance
Michael Chandler

Chandler

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals traffic safety signs could do more harm than good

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News