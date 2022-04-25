Lincoln man wielded knife, hurled threats in Taco Bell parking lot, police say

A 35-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police say he approached a group of Taco Bell patrons and ultimately brandished a knife as he asked if they had seen his missing dog late Saturday night.

Michael Chandler approached a vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, after the car's occupants had gone through the drive-thru, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.

When he approached the car, Chandler began striking it with his hands and asking about his dog, Kocian said.

As the car began to drive away, Chandler brandished a knife and gave chase, the customers told police.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody nearby. Police found a knife with a 5-inch blade and 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Kocian said.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substances and carrying a concealed weapon.

Chandler was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

