Lincoln man wielded gun, hurled threats, police allege

A 51-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police allege he wielded a handgun in west Lincoln on Friday and threatened to shoot area residents before fleeing.

Police were called to the area near Southwest 16th and West B streets at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, where Willie Parker Jr. is alleged to have flashed the handgun and threatened residents before he left the area on foot, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Officers found Parker and a 49-year-old woman near Southwest 17th and West A streets, were they arrested both and recovered a .9 mm handgun, Kocian said.

Parker was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and taken the the Lancaster County jail. The 51-year-old was also cited for carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a police officer, Kocian said.

The 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and accessory to a felony. Kocian said she was arrested for carrying the same .9 mm that Parker is alleged to have used.