Lincoln man wielded gun, hurled threats outside City Mission, police allege

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after police allege he wielded a gun while threatening people outside of the People's City Mission early Thursday morning.

Jamon Hill had fled the homeless shelter near North First and Q streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, but Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said he returned to the area two hours later, prompting more calls to police.

Officers found Hill near the shelter around 2:30 a.m. with a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun and took him into custody, Vollmer said.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Lancaster County jail.