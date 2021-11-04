Lincoln man who waved chainsaw, shouting racial epithets, gets 10 years in prison

Addressing the court Thursday, Eric Miller, appearing on behalf of Deputy County Attorney Amy Goodro, noted Stueck's lengthy criminal history and asked Ideus to consider how terrifying the incident was for the victim.

Todd Molvar, Stueck's attorney, largely agreed with Miller's assessment, acknowledging his client's previous convictions and calling the facts of the case "disturbing."

Molvar said Stueck mostly can't remember the incident but has been apologetic throughout court proceedings.

"Neighbors noted that he was running his chainsaw in his apartment throughout the day," Molvar said. "Mr. Stueck acknowledges that. He said in his statement said, 'Well, you know, I wish someone would have called me in and (I'd have) got(ten) a disturbing the peace ticket.' But that's not how things went down.'"

Both the attorney and Stueck, when he addressed the court, described the incident as an unplanned, "one in a million" outburst.