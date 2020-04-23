Lincoln man who was ticketed this month for walking naked in public now is arrested for exposing himself a year ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 37-year-old Lincoln man ticketed earlier this month for allegedly walking around naked near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a woman almost a year ago near an apartment complex.

Officer Erin Spilker said on Wednesday police arrested Daniel Sears on suspicion of indecent exposure.

After police ticketed Sears earlier this month, a woman came forward saying she believed he was the man who on May 26, 2019, exposed himself to her near the garages of an apartment complex at 56th and Van Dorn streets.

Spilker said the woman identified him from a video from the incident earlier this month, where a resident said a nude man had been walking around his property April 6 and had done the same thing on two days in March.

Police found Sears, who matched the caller's description, in the area and they were able to ID him from surveillance video captured from all three incidents.

Police cited Sears then on three misdemeanor counts but arrested him Wednesday because of the ongoing nature of the allegations.

