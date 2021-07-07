Lincoln man who stabbed officer sentenced to 57-79 years in prison

A Lincoln man who stabbed a police officer in a confrontation that ended with him and another officer shot was sentenced Wednesday to 57 to 79 years in prison.
A jury found Christopher Brennauer, 45, guilty of four felonies last month for the incident early Dec. 29, 2018, in an apartment near 48th and High streets that started when his girlfriend called 911 frantically trying to get help for Brennauer, who is mentally ill and had knives.
She said he had threatened to kill himself holding a screwdriver, then a knife to his own neck. When police arrived, her hand was bleeding from a cut.
A confrontation followed soon after between Brennauer and three officers. It ended with him and two Lincoln police officers, Joshua Atkinson and Kyle Russell, headed to the hospital.
Brennauer had been shot twice, Russell stabbed in the upper right chest and Atkinson shot in the knee by Russell during the scuffle in close quarters down a hallway.
In May, Atkinson retired from the department, citing the friendly-fire injury.
At trial, Brennauer's public defenders raised an insanity defense, arguing that officers, rather than deescalating the situation and getting help for a mentally ill man in crisis, rushed in, cornered him and quickly pointed Tasers and a gun at him.
At sentencing, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Kristi Egger called it a prime example of needing "more money for mental health and substance abuse treatment, peer supports, and proper training for police."
"Every person should count. Mentally ill people are not worth less than police officers," she said.
Prosecutors said Brennauer made his intentions clear when he wrapped his fingers around the knife handle, brought it down and raised his arm again. He not only tried to stab an officer, he did stab an officer, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Seifert said.
In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post handed down the prison term for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
With credit for time served, Brennauer will have to serve roughly 25 years more in prison before he's eligible for parole.
