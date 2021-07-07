Lincoln man who stabbed officer sentenced to 57-79 years in prison

A Lincoln man who stabbed a police officer in a confrontation that ended with him and another officer shot was sentenced Wednesday to 57 to 79 years in prison.

A jury found Christopher Brennauer, 45, guilty of four felonies last month for the incident early Dec. 29, 2018, in an apartment near 48th and High streets that started when his girlfriend called 911 frantically trying to get help for Brennauer, who is mentally ill and had knives.

She said he had threatened to kill himself holding a screwdriver, then a knife to his own neck. When police arrived, her hand was bleeding from a cut.

A confrontation followed soon after between Brennauer and three officers. It ended with him and two Lincoln police officers, Joshua Atkinson and Kyle Russell, headed to the hospital.

Brennauer had been shot twice, Russell stabbed in the upper right chest and Atkinson shot in the knee by Russell during the scuffle in close quarters down a hallway.

In May, Atkinson retired from the department, citing the friendly-fire injury.