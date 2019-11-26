Lincoln man who sexually abused girl, made videos says 'there are just no answers'

A district judge sentenced a Lincoln man to prison Tuesday for molesting a girl for years, calling the damage Clinton J. Roberts has done and pain he caused long-lasting.
Roberts, 38, pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted generation of child pornography for inappropriately touching a preteen girl and secretly taking pictures and making sexually explicit videos of her undressing between 2014 and 2018.
Before Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson sentenced Roberts to 27 to 38 years in prison, defense attorney Justin Kalemkiarian said Roberts feels a lot of shame for what he did and wants to seek help so something like this doesn't happen again. This was a terrible crime that caused a lot of hurt, he said.
Roberts said he knew he couldn't make up for what he did and he's sorry.
"There are just no answers that I can give on why. I should've sought help way before," he told the judge.
But Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said Roberts didn't own up to what he did until sentencing day. In a pre-sentence interview, he minimized his actions and showed no remorse, she said.
Goodro said Roberts tried to explain away how he had touched the girl as misunderstandings, but he also had surreptitiously taken photos and videos of her undressing.
"I don't think that Mr. Roberts is capable of ensuring that this won't happen again," she said. "But it's clear that this court can ensure that that won't happen again with its sentence."
In the end, Nelson said Roberts had very little insight into these very serious offenses. Nelson said he seemed immune to what any of it means.
"Not only did you engage in sexual assaultive conduct, but you also took the photos and videos clandestinely for no other reason than your own selfish, sexual interests," the judge said.
She said Roberts was in a position of trust that he violated time and time and time again. She said it's good that he took some responsibility Tuesday.
"That has been a long time coming," Nelson said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger