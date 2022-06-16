 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man who robbed car at gunpoint in November arrested, police say

A 25-year-old Lincoln man who police say robbed a woman of her car at gunpoint in November was arrested for the crime on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Larenzo Clemons is accused of approaching the 24-year-old woman near 22nd and S streets around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and demanding her car keys before threatening to shoot her, Lincoln Police Investigator Jessica Drager said in the affidavit for his arrest.

The woman told police Clemons had his hand in his hoodie and she believed he was gripping a weapon when he lodged the threat, Drager said.

The 24-year-old picked Clemons, who police believe was in the area that night, out of a photo lineup as the alleged robber, according to the affidavit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found Clemons with the woman's stalled car on Interstate 29 in Buchanan County, Missouri, two days after the robbery, Drager said.

Clemons had been held at the Buchanan County jail in St. Joseph on Missouri charges stemming from his run-in with the Highway Patrol there. He was booked into the Lancaster County jail on Wednesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

