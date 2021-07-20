Lincoln man who repeatedly sold heroin, fentanyl to undercover officer gets prison time

A 37-year-old Lincoln man who sold heroin -- some mixed with fentanyl -- to an undercover officer more than a dozen times in less than two months went to prison for it Tuesday.

Adam Sobotka had asked for probation on the two delivery charges to which he'd previously pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal, saying he sold to the officer to feed his own addiction.

But Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd said Sobotka sold to more than just the officer because it was a delivery to someone else that led to his arrest a year ago.

He said Sobotka had an extensive history of drug possession but continued to engage in criminal behavior despite the consequences and charges he's received and the opportunities he's been afforded, including probation and drug court.

District Court Judge Susan Strong said she didn't consider Sobotka a good candidate for probation. She said he's had plenty of chances to change his life and behavior.

"You have not managed to make any of that stick," she said.

Sobotka originally was facing 20 felony charges for selling a total of 12.7 grams of heroin in 14 separate deals between Dec. 11, 2019, and Jan. 29, 2020, according to police.