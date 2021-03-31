 Skip to main content
Lincoln man who raced from officer now accused of sex assault of a child, police say
  • Updated
A 25-year-old Lincoln man allegedly caught with cocaine after racing off from a stoplight in front of an officer now stands accused of sexual assault of a child, police say.

A 25-year-old Lincoln man allegedly caught with cocaine after racing off from a stoplight in front of an officer now stands accused of sexual assault of a child, police say. 

Officer Erin Spilker said Ahmed Baqli saluted the officer while stopped at the light at Antelope Valley Parkway and P Street, revved the engine, then took off speeding around 60 mph in the 35 mph zone.

When the officer stopped him, he discovered Baqli was under the influence of drugs, she said. Police found .1 grams of cocaine on him, and he was arrested and later charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

Ahmed Baqli

On Tuesday, while Baqli still was at the jail, investigators interviewed him about a statutory rape allegation after cellphone records and a photo lineup allegedly tied him to it, Spilker said.

She said at around 1 a.m. Nov. 28, police found a 15-year-old girl at Oak Lake Park after a car sped off. Spilker said the girl said a man she'd been communicating with on social media had picked her up and that they'd had sex in the park. She said he had told her he was 17.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

