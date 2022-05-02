Lincoln man who pointed rifle at crowd arrested after standoff, police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln man who garnered the attention of his neighbors after assaulting a woman in his front lawn Sunday night later pointed a rifle at a group of people, prompting a standoff with police, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers first responded to the man's residence, near 30th and Vine streets, shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday after neighbors reported he had assaulted a woman out front.

As people intervened, Thomas Doran retreated to his residence and loaded a rifle, pointing it at at least six bystanders, Vollmer said.

Police arrived and a standoff ensued, lasting close to two hours before Doran surrendered himself to officers without further incident, Vollmer said.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and six counts of terroristic threats.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Vollmer said investigators who searched Doran's home in the aftermath of the standoff found a rifle matching the description provided by neighbors.

