Lincoln man who outstayed his welcome threatened friend with kitchen knife, police say

A 52-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after a dispute over his stay at a friend's residence ended with a call to local police Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to a residence near 11th and F streets at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a 48-year-old man reported that Sean Harvey had threatened him with a steak knife after the man asked Harvey to move out.

No one was injured in the incident. Kocian said police recovered a steak knife at the scene before taking Harvey into custody.

The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

