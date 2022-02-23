 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man who outstayed his welcome threatened friend with kitchen knife, police say

  • Updated
A 52-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after a dispute over his stay at a friend's residence ended with a call to local police Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to a residence near 11th and F streets at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a 48-year-old man reported that Sean Harvey had threatened him with a steak knife after the man asked Harvey to move out. 

Sean Harvey

Harvey

No one was injured in the incident. Kocian said police recovered a steak knife at the scene before taking Harvey into custody. 

The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

