Lincoln man who lives across from middle school indicted on child porn charges
A Lincoln man who lives across the street from a middle school has been federally indicted on suspicion of child pornography charges.

At a court appearance last week in U.S. District Court, Daniel Abele, 55, pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography on Nov. 25 and distributing it Feb. 18.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart tentatively set his trial date at the end of April. 

The government sought Abele's detention pending trial. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell asked the judge to consider an FBI report and information that alleged Abele previously had tried to have direct sexual contact with minors and was planning to meet with a minor for sexual contact Feb. 18, at the time his home was searched. 

Russell argued Abele, who lives across the street from Lux Middle School, was a danger to the community. 

Jessica Milburn, a federal public defender who appeared with Abele, said he may have to move and get a different job that doesn't require him to use the internet, but he could be electronically monitored and wasn't a flight risk.

She said he has no criminal record and has lived in Lincoln his whole life. 

Zwart ultimately found that Abele did pose a risk of harm to the public. 

He is being held at the Saline County Jail, which has a contract to hold inmates awaiting federal trial.

