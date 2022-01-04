 Skip to main content
Lincoln man who interfered with firefighters arrested for arson, police say
A man who interfered as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews tried to suppress an apartment fire on New Year's Day was ultimately arrested for starting the blaze, according to Lincoln police. 

Sgt. Chris Vigil said authorities initially detained Angelo Lorot, 19, at the scene because he was stepping on hoses, getting too close to the building and "all up in their mix" as crews worked to extinguish the fire near 32nd and Q streets shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. 

Vigil said authorities found a lighter on Lorot, while witnesses told police they had seen him near the building just before the fire started. Vigil said Lorot had a family member who lived at the apartment, but it's unclear if Lorot was staying there.  

Vigil said investigators determined the fire, which originated in the apartment's basement, was not accidental and started in a recliner. The fire caused $50,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Lorot was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

