Lincoln man who interfered with firefighters arrested for arson, police say; charges not filed

A man who interfered as Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews tried to suppress an apartment fire on New Year's Day was ultimately arrested for starting the blaze, according to Lincoln police.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said authorities initially detained Angelo Lorot, 19, at the scene because he was stepping on hoses and getting too close to the building as crews worked to extinguish the fire near 32nd and Q streets shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Lorot was arrested for first-degree arson, but prosecutors opted not to file charges in the case, according to court filings. Lorot was charged only with assault by a confined person for allegedly punching a corrections officer at the Lancaster County Jail.

Vigil said Lorot had a family member who lived at the apartment, but it's unclear if Lorot was staying there.

Vigil said investigators determined the fire, which originated in the apartment's basement, was not accidental and started in a recliner. The fire caused $50,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

