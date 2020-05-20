Lincoln man who got 10 pounds of meth in the mail sentenced to federal prison time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 27-year-old Lincoln man who had 10 pounds of methamphetamine delivered to him in the mail has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison.

Dyland Dahlgren pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced him Wednesday to 19 years and seven months in prison, plus five years of supervised release.

In August, a federal search warrant was served on a box sent to Lincoln from California and intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service.

The delivery contained five packages of suspected meth. After it tested positive for meth, it was repackaged and delivered to Dahlgren at his Lincoln address. He said he was expecting the package.

