Lincoln man who drunkenly burglarized church, left it in disarray, given chance at treatment

A 37-year-old Lincoln man who got caught dragging a desk he'd stolen from a nearby church up the Capitol building steps last November got a year in jail for it Wednesday.
Cody Daluca pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a felony.
The church got back the items Daluca took, though he did cause some damage to the church, his attorney said Wednesday.
"It's clear that this was not done maliciously by my client. I think he was drunk and didn't really understand or know what he was doing," Deputy Public Defender Kristi Egger said, arguing for a short jail sentence that would allow Daluca to get into treatment for his drug and alcohol problems and mental health issues.
Early Nov. 13, Lincoln police found Daluca, who appeared to be under the influence, dragging a desk up the Capitol steps. He told them he had just gotten married and was taking his presents to a safe place.
Police found religious items in his pockets, which led them across the street to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 14th and K streets.
Officers found the church in disarray and discovered that the desk belonged to the church. Police said ceramic and floral decorations had been thrown around the room, chairs had been knocked over and a podium had been pushed across the floor, damaging wiring.
At sentencing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Seifert said Daluca clearly would benefit from substance and mental health treatment if that's something he's ready to do. But he has had opportunities in the past and not followed through, Seifert said.
Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson said that was troubling to her, too, but she was going to try to piggyback on the groundwork others have done to get Daluca where he needs to be.
"The only person that can truly effectuate that help for you is you. No one else can fix your problems for you, Mr. Daluca," she said.
Nelson sentenced him to a year in jail plus a year of post-release supervision. With credit for good time and 156 days he's already served, he could go straight into treatment when he gets out in about a month, his attorney said.
