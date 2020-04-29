Lincoln man who drunkenly burglarized church, left it in disarray, given chance at treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 37-year-old Lincoln man who got caught dragging a desk he'd stolen from a nearby church up the Capitol building steps last November got a year in jail for it Wednesday.

Cody Daluca pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a felony.

The church got back the items Daluca took, though he did cause some damage to the church, his attorney said Wednesday.

"It's clear that this was not done maliciously by my client. I think he was drunk and didn't really understand or know what he was doing," Deputy Public Defender Kristi Egger said, arguing for a short jail sentence that would allow Daluca to get into treatment for his drug and alcohol problems and mental health issues.

Early Nov. 13, Lincoln police found Daluca, who appeared to be under the influence, dragging a desk up the Capitol steps. He told them he had just gotten married and was taking his presents to a safe place.

Police found religious items in his pockets, which led them across the street to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 14th and K streets.