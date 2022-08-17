Lincoln man who drove himself to hospital was shot outside pizzeria, police say

A 23-year-old Lincoln man who showed up at Bryan West Campus early Aug. 6 with a gunshot wound to his arm but was not forthcoming with police was apparently shot outside of a west Lincoln pizzeria, investigators said in court records.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian largely declined to comment on the incident at a daily media briefing Aug. 8. He said then that the man declined to provide investigators with information about the events leading up to the shooting.

But in an affidavit for a search warrant, Sgt. Brian Agnew said the 23-year-old had been at an Air Park house party the night of Aug. 5 before he was asked to leave by the host. He then headed to a pizzeria near Northwest 48th and Adams streets, Agnew said in the affidavit.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the restaurant's parking lot that showed the 23-year-old's Chevrolet sedan arriving at 11:35 p.m. that Friday.

Two minutes later, the video showed a flash of light inside the sedan, which began to exit the parking lot as a front seat passenger exited the car and fled the scene on foot, Agnew said.

Thirty minutes later, the 23-year-old walked into the emergency room at Bryan West Campus.

It's unclear if police have identified the passenger who fled the pizzeria, the apparent scene of the shooting.

Investigators searched the sedan on Monday, taking DNA swabs and dusting for fingerprints, according to the search warrant filed in Lancaster County.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.