The 49-year-old Lincoln man who died Thursday morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound amid an hourslong standoff with police was supposed to be barred from possessing the gun he used to shoot himself, according to court records.

Jamie Mitchell had been the subject of an emergency domestic abuse protection order issued in January that specifically prohibited him from possessing or purchasing firearms, according to civil court filings.

Authorities never seized Mitchell’s cache of firearms despite multiple court filings from the 34-year-old woman who sought the protection order warning police that Mitchell owned multiple guns, which she said were always loaded — often with a round in the chamber.

When the woman sought the protection order against Mitchell, a former city employee, in January, she did so in part because of his cache of firearms, she said in an affidavit seeking the order.

In her sworn affidavit, the woman told Judge Joseph Dalton that she had, at times, been afraid to enter Mitchell’s home to retrieve her children “because of the guns in the house” at 1535 N. 28th St.

And, she said, Mitchell had a gun within arm’s reach of both him and his preschool-aged children as they unwrapped presents on Christmas in December. The 34-year-old attached a photo of the scene to her court filings, along with a photo of at least four guns laid across a bed in what she alleged was Mitchell’s home.

Dalton signed the emergency protection order Jan. 5, ordering Mitchell to stay away from the 34-year-old’s home and workplace, limiting his communications with her to only focus on arranging visits with his children and barring him from owning or buying guns, according to the order.

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy served Mitchell with the protection order at his house on Jan. 6, according to court filings.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said when serving protection orders deputies notify recipients that they’re no longer allowed to possess firearms, giving them an opportunity to get rid of their guns on their own accord.

“We don’t safe keep weapons,” he said. “We put it onto the individual that they have to get rid of them and have somebody else take them so they are not in possession of them anymore.”

Houchin said deputies would only seize the weapons if the subjects of protection orders were found to be in violation of those orders after they are served.

Deputies served an amended protection order on Mitchell in April after the 34-year-old woman filed a request to modify the initial order to add her new home address among the list of locations that Mitchell was barred from.

Included in the woman’s April filing was a second reason for the request to modify the order:

“Jamie still owns guns and has (them) in his possession,” she wrote in the April 24 filing.

Dalton signed an amended protection order April 25, adding the woman’s new address and again barring Mitchell from possessing firearms.

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy served the updated protection order the same day, but did not seize Mitchell’s firearms that he had been ordered to get rid of more than three months prior.

On Friday, after Mitchell used a gun to shoot himself amid a standoff with police, Houchin told reporters that deputies didn’t know he still had his cache of guns when they served him with a protection order for the second time in late April — despite the 34-year-old woman’s written warning.

“At that time, there was no information … that said he had any (firearms),” Houchin said. “So we did not know of a violation.”

Mitchell’s weapons went unseized until the early hours of Thursday morning, when police breached his home after hearing a single gunshot at the end of an hourslong standoff.

Police initially responded to Mitchell's house, near 27th and Holdrege streets, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, after he had made verbal threats of violence toward nearby Clinton Elementary School and a city department, Houchin said at a news conference Thursday morning.

An acquaintance of Mitchell reported the threats to Lincoln Police, who found that the 49-year-old was violating a protection order and drafted a search warrant for his home, Houchin said.

LPD's SWAT team converged on the north Lincoln home at around midnight, Houchin said, and breached Mitchell's front door but did not enter the house.

Police negotiated with Mitchell for more than four hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then, at 4:49 a.m. Thursday, police rushed into the home after hearing a single gunshot and found Mitchell wounded, Houchin said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews, who had been waiting at the scene, took the 49-year-old to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Houchin said.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Mitchell's death.

Mitchell's death is considered to have happened in police custody, meaning a grand jury will be convened to investigate the events that led up to his death and determine if police acted criminally in the standoff. The sheriff’s office is investigating Mitchell’s s death and the police department’s actions in preparation to present evidence to the grand jury.

The 49-year-old had been an employee of the city until "recently," Houchin said, but he had left the job before Thursday's standoff. It's unclear if he was fired or resigned.

Houchin declined to say what department Mitchell worked for, but said it was the same department he later made threats toward. The 49-year-old man's LinkedIn page indicates he worked as an equipment operator.

Barb McIntyre, the city’s human resources director, did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarification on Michell’s former employment with the city.

This is a developing story.

