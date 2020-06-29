You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man was stabbed outside his apartment, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man was stabbed outside his apartment, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a Lincoln man's stabbing Saturday night near 11th and G streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 8 p.m. police went to a 45-year-old man's apartment on the report and found him with a wound to his abdomen. 

She said the victim told police a man, whom he recognized from a disturbance the day before, had come to his door knocking. When the 45-year-old man told him he had to leave, the stranger started kicking and banging at his door. 

Believing the man was going to break into his apartment, the victim opened his door, grabbed his cane and chased after him, telling him to leave.

Kearney man accused of beating dog with baseball bat, killing it and burying it in his backyard

Spilker said at one point the man turned around, charged at the 45-year-old man, pushed him up against a wall and stabbed him. The victim was able to get back in his apartment and close the door.

The man who did it was gone by the time police arrived. 

The victim's injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Spilker said police gathered evidence from the scene, including video, and canvassed the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Man gets probation in vehicle-motorcycle crash that killed 4 people
Driver arrested for manslaughter in crash that killed two people
Police logo 2017
View Comments
0
0
1
1
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News