Lincoln man was stabbed outside his apartment, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a Lincoln man's stabbing Saturday night near 11th and G streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said just before 8 p.m. police went to a 45-year-old man's apartment on the report and found him with a wound to his abdomen.

She said the victim told police a man, whom he recognized from a disturbance the day before, had come to his door knocking. When the 45-year-old man told him he had to leave, the stranger started kicking and banging at his door.

Believing the man was going to break into his apartment, the victim opened his door, grabbed his cane and chased after him, telling him to leave.

Spilker said at one point the man turned around, charged at the 45-year-old man, pushed him up against a wall and stabbed him. The victim was able to get back in his apartment and close the door.

The man who did it was gone by the time police arrived.

The victim's injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Spilker said police gathered evidence from the scene, including video, and canvassed the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.