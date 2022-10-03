Lincoln man was killed three days before police discovered body, court records say

More than three days after a welfare check led police to a homicide at a house in northeast Lincoln on Thursday, authorities on Monday identified the man killed as Robert Aguirre.

Police found the Lincoln man dead at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday after a woman called and reported there was a deceased man in the house near 65th Street and Madison Avenue, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

When officers arrived, they found Aguirre dead in the bathtub, with wet blankets and carpet covering him and "a strong odor of a chemical agent" inside the house, Investigator Michael Ripley said in an arrest affidavit.

Also at the residence was 35-year-old Joshua Larsen, Aguirre's intimate partner who was later charged with manslaughter, first-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats in the 48-year-old's death.

Police believe Aguirre had been dead since Sept. 26, three days before officers were sent to the house, Ripley said in the affidavit for Larsen's arrest.

Larsen had gone to the house — which both men listed as their address in court records — in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 in an attempt to buy drugs for the woman who later reported the killing, but Aguirre wouldn't sell him any, fearing he was being set up, Ripley said.

So Larsen left. But when he came back a short time later, police believe an argument between the men devolved into a fistfight, during which Larsen choked Aguirre until he fell unconscious, Ripley said. Aguirre never regained consciousness.

Police noted Larsen had defensive injuries and bruises on his arms.

In the days between the fight and the police report, Ripley alleged that Larsen moved Aguirre's body to the bathtub and used Clorox to clean the scene.

Aguirre's death marks the 11th killing in Lancaster County this year and the ninth to occur within city limits. There were eight killings in the county in all of 2021 — all of which occurred in Lincoln.

