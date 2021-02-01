 Skip to main content
Lincoln man was hit with butt of a gun, robbed outside his apartment, police say
Police say a 23-year-old Lincoln man was assaulted and robbed shortly before 8 p.m. Friday near 15th and D streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim told police at least three men arrived at his apartment, one of them armed with a long gun, while he was outside. 

He said the man with the gun hit him in the head with the butt of the weapon, which led to a struggle among all of them. 

Spilker said the victim suffered facial injuries, which required medical attention at a Lincoln hospital. He told police the men took keys and bags of power tools from him before they left.

Police believed it was a targeted attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

