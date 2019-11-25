Lincoln man wants to withdraw no contest plea deal in shooting death, leads to sentencing delay

A Lincoln man who agreed to a deal with prosecutors last month now is asking the judge to let him withdraw his no contest plea to manslaughter and a weapons charge for Stacy Talbot's death last year.

In a 27-page court filing, Jesse James "JJ" Wilson, 33, said the plea deal was "obtained by trickery."

Last month, Wilson appeared reluctant, pausing several times to ask his attorney questions before ultimately asking the judge to accept his pleas to the reduced charge.

He originally was facing second-degree murder, which carries a possible life sentence, plus felony theft and two weapons charges.

At a short hearing Monday, Wilson's attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, asked to withdraw from the case. Then, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn set a hearing next month on Wilson's motion to withdraw his plea.

If allowed, Wilson likely would end up facing the original charges once again.

As it stands, he faces up to 20 years for manslaughter and up to 50 more for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for Talbot's shooting death Oct. 18, 2018.