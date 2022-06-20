 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man, wanted on gun warrant, arrested for possessing gun, police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln man who had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a previous gun charge was arrested on Saturday after police found him in possession of another firearm, according to authorities. 

Dylan Isaacson, who was a passenger in a vehicle Lincoln Police pulled over near 14th and Superior streets around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, fled officers and ran into a residential neighborhood where he was later apprehended, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

Dylan Isaacson

Isaacson

Police found a 9 mm handgun in a yard along the path that Isaacson had taken as he ran from officers Saturday night, Vollmer said. 

The 22-year-old had a warrant out after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing in Lancaster County District Court last week. Isaacson had pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person stemming from a separate offense. 

Isaacson now faces one more gun charge after police arrested him of suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with physical evidence. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

