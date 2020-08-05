You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man wanted for June gun threat arrested with meth and gun, police say
Police arrested a 26-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night for allegedly threatening a teenager with a gun in June.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 4 a.m. June 27, a 17-year-old boy told police John Belot had shown up at his family's house in the Highlands knocking on the door and waking everyone up. An argument turned physical, with Belot threatening to kill him and pulling out a handgun. Spilker said the teen told police he was scared for his life.

John Belot

John Belot

She said Belot was gone by the time police got there, but the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw him and stopped him in a car at about 6 p.m. Tuesday near 17th and M streets and arrested him on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Spilker said Belot also allegedly was found with a 9mm handgun concealed in his waistband and 54 grams of methamphetamine (a $4,700 street value), multiple hydrochloride pills, a scale and pipes in a backpack. 

Chase Eddings

Chase Eddings

Police arrested two others with him.

One was 28-year-old Chance Eddings, who was wanted on felony warrants and allegedly had 0.6 grams of methamphetamine and brass knuckles with a knife blade connected. Eddings is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. The other was a 25-year-old woman allegedly found with meth residue.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

