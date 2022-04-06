 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man wanted for fleeing scene of car-train crash near Waverly, deputies say

  • Updated
  • 0

A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of a 31-year-old Lincoln man who deputies say was driving the sedan involved in a train-car collision near Waverly last month.

Deanthony McGuire, along with two passengers, fled before first-responders arrived to the crash scene near 120th Street and U.S. 6 at about 8:45 p.m. March 13, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office never found the occupants, but identified all three men through personal belongings they had left in the car, Deputy Jason Skallberg said in the affidavit.

But now, nearly a month later, McGuire has been charged with a felony for failing to stop and render aid in a serious injury crash.

A backseat passenger, who suffered a head injury in the crash that required about 20 stitches, was treated at a Council Bluffs hospital after his parents picked him up from a gas station in Waverly following the crash, Skallberg said in the affidavit.

People are also reading…

The injured man's parents contacted the sheriff's office the next day, Skallberg said.

The man told deputies the three had left the scene because McGuire previously had four Lancaster County warrants out for his arrest, according to the affidavit.

A county judge signed a fifth on Thursday.

Omaha man sentenced for robbery in connection with 2019 homicide; Lincoln man awaits murder trial
Phillips man hit, killed while walking on U.S. 34 last week, State Patrol says
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of shooting then-girlfriend in the leg
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News