Lincoln man wanted for fleeing scene of car-train crash near Waverly, deputies say

A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of a 31-year-old Lincoln man who deputies say was driving the sedan involved in a train-car collision near Waverly last month.

Deanthony McGuire, along with two passengers, fled before first-responders arrived to the crash scene near 120th Street and U.S. 6 at about 8:45 p.m. March 13, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office never found the occupants, but identified all three men through personal belongings they had left in the car, Deputy Jason Skallberg said in the affidavit.

But now, nearly a month later, McGuire has been charged with a felony for failing to stop and render aid in a serious injury crash.

A backseat passenger, who suffered a head injury in the crash that required about 20 stitches, was treated at a Council Bluffs hospital after his parents picked him up from a gas station in Waverly following the crash, Skallberg said in the affidavit.

The injured man's parents contacted the sheriff's office the next day, Skallberg said.

The man told deputies the three had left the scene because McGuire previously had four Lancaster County warrants out for his arrest, according to the affidavit.

A county judge signed a fifth on Thursday.

