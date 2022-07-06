Lincoln man wanted for fleeing fatal crash at 37th and O Streets, police say

Police are looking for a 28-year-old Lincoln man who they say fled the area of 37th and O streets Saturday night after he crashed his 2013 Ford Focus into an eastbound Subaru, killing 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra, according to new court filings.

Gustavo Gonzalez Cardenas has remained at large since he fled the crash on foot around 9 p.m. Saturday, leaving Eskra trapped inside his Subaru Forester bleeding from his face and head, Lincoln Police Investigator Jon Rennerfeldt said in a warrant for Cardenas' arrest, which a judge signed Tuesday.

Cardenas, who police identified through his car's registration and surveillance footage that captured the crash, was driving west on O Street when he struck the raised median and crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with Eskra's vehicle, which then crashed into an eastbound Chrysler, according to the crash report.

First responders found Eskra unconscious and trapped inside his SUV, which Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to cut in order to reach the 19-year-old, Rennerfeldt said.

Esrka, who was wearing his seatbelt, suffered a lacerated spleen and multiple facial and skull fractures, Rennerfeldt said. He died at a local hospital early Sunday morning.

Police monitored Cardenas' northwest Lincoln home for several days after the crash and repeatedly tried to contact him there, but he never turned up, Rennerfeldt said.

"At this time, Gustavo’s whereabouts are unknown," Rennerfeldt wrote in the affidavit, which he signed Sunday. The document became public Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been formally charged with failing to stop or render aid in a serious injury crash, a class 3 felony.

Both the Ford and Subaru were totaled in the collision, which shut down O Street for about six hours. The crash caused $15,000 in damage to the Chrysler.

Police on Sunday asked anyone with information on the crash or driver to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.