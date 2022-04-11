 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln man wanted for filming girl as she slept at sleepover, court records show

A warrant went out Monday for the arrest of a 51-year-old Lincoln man who used his phone to film underneath the shirt of a sleeping girl at a slumber party in February, police said in court records.

Gerardo Sanchez has been charged with filming sexually explicit conduct of a minor and possessing child pornography.

The warrant comes more than a month after a 12-year-old girl told police she had awakened to Sanchez lifting her shirt and bra as she slept at his west Lincoln residence Feb. 26, Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for Sanchez's arrest.

After Sanchez left the room, at about 2 a.m., the girl hid under a bed and texted her mother,  asking when she could pick her up, Norton said.

Investigators seized Sanchez's phone and later obtained a search warrant for his iCloud account, where they found a video that supported the girl's description.

Police haven't yet arrested Sanchez.

