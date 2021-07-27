Lincoln man wanted for arson arrested after being assaulted, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested days after police say he started a fire in a mobile home near 25th and Theresa streets while several people were inside.

Steven K. Hillman, 38, had been arguing with a woman inside the trailer on July 20 before Hillman left the dwelling, LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. Hillman then walked around the home, reached through an open window and lit the curtains on fire, Bonkiewicz said.

The residents inside the trailer were able to put the fire out, but Hillman fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

But at about 4:50 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to 17th and Sumner streets, where Hillman had been the victim of an assault -- an incident Bonkiewicz said remains under investigation with no arrests yet made.

Responding officers realized Hillman was wanted for starting the fire on Theresa Street and arrested him on suspicion of arson.

He was not taken to the Lancaster County Jail and instead was transported to an area hospital to be treated for the injuries he suffered in the assault. Bonkiewicz added Hillman won't be booked in jail upon his release and will instead be brought to court for his initial appearance.

Bonkiewicz said the arson and assault are not thought to be linked.

