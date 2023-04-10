Police arrested a 28-year-old Lincoln man Monday afternoon after he allegedly used a machete to rob two men of their van in the parking lot of a west Lincoln fast food chain, according to police.

The two men — who were driving a Chevrolet work van — told police they were robbed of the van as they waited in line at the drive-thru at D'Leon's Mexican Food near Northwest 22nd and West O streets at around 1 p.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said in news release.

Police arrested Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos blocks away from the fast food chain about an hour after the carjacking was reported, LPD spokeswoman Erika Thomas said in the news release.

Authorities were unable to track Barrientos for much of the hour until a caller reported seeing the van near 27th and O streets, Thomas said.

Pilots operating the Nebraska State Patrol's airwing spotted the van and provided updates on its location to a Lincoln Police officer, who punctured the van's tires with spike strips in west Lincoln, Thomas said.

Barrientos fled the stalled van on foot and was taken into custody near Northwest 22nd and West O streets — the same block where Barrientos is accused of robbing the men of the van, according to the news release.

Police arrested the 28-year-old on suspicion of robbery and took him 16 blocks further west: to the Lancaster County jail.

Inside the halted Chevy, police found the machete thought to have been used in the alleged robbery, Thomas said.

No one was injured in the incident.

