editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man used 'finger pistol' to rob grocery store of cash register, police allege

A 43-year-old Lincoln man held up a local grocery store using nothing but his bare hands Friday afternoon, robbing La Illucion of a cash register before store employees caught up with him and detained him for police, authorities alleged.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Shawn Brown flashed a "finger pistol" — configuring his hand to mimic the shape of a gun — and threatened employees at the central Lincoln store before leaving with the cash register at around 4 p.m. Friday.

Shawn Brown

Brown

By the time officers responded to the area, near 13th and F streets, employees had chased Brown down and detained him. Two employees suffered minor injuries in the robbery, Vollmer said.

Police found Brown, held down by employees, near F Street and Goodhue Boulevard, where they arrested him on suspicion of robbery.

The stolen cash register and all of its contents were returned to the store. Brown was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News