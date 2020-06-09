Lincoln man upgraded to stable after rollover accident but puppy is still missing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mark Bixler, the 56-year-old man was severely injured in an early morning rollover crash on Monday in rural Lancaster County, has been upgraded to stable condition.

However, friends and family members continue to look for Delylah, the 6-month-old teacup pitbull who was in the vehicle with Bixler.

"We're still looking," said Erin Heskett, Bixler's girlfriend. "She's either still out there or was picked up by someone."

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Bixler of Lincoln lost control of his car near 148th Street and Pine Lake Road between 3:30-4 a.m. Monday and was ejected after the vehicle rolled over.

Heskett spent Monday rotating between the hospital and searching the area for Delylah, who was in the vehicle along with a 10-year-old labrador retriever, which was found at the scene unharmed.

"We've been out since 6 a.m.," Heskett said. "I've been driving from house to house handing out posters."

Wagner said deputies are still investigating the accident, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The driver is a Journal Star newspaper carrier.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

