Lincoln man turns himself in on arson allegation for fire at EZ Go; other suspects sought in Lincoln Mall riot

A 28-year-old Lincoln man who has done prison time for arson turned himself in to Lincoln police Monday in connection with a fire early May 30 when a peaceful protest turned to looting at a gas station near 26th and O streets.

Police also asked Tuesday for the public's help to identify a second man, seen throwing lit objects into buildings along Lincoln Mall early the next day, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said police arrested Tyler Maple on suspicion of first-degree arson for the incident at the gas station.

Police had posted photographs taken from the convenience store's surveillance video of the man, wearing a white face mask, tank top and sandals, on the local Crime Stoppers page.

Last week, they said they had identified Maple through a call to the department’s anonymous tip line but didn't give a name since he hadn't yet been arrested.

On Monday morning, Maple called police and turned himself in.

Spilker said security video from inside the EZ Go taken just before 3 a.m. May 30 showed a man getting in through a broken window, taking a lighter out of his pocket and lighting trash on the floor on fire before walking out.