Lincoln man turns himself in on arson allegation for fire at EZ Go; other suspects sought in Lincoln Mall riot
From the What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases series
Suspect

This photo of a suspect in the EZ Go arson attempt was posted on the Lincoln Crime Stoppers website.

 LINCOLN POLICE DEPARTMENT

A 28-year-old Lincoln man who has done prison time for arson turned himself in to Lincoln police Monday in connection with a fire early May 30 when a peaceful protest turned to looting at a gas station near 26th and O streets.

Police also asked Tuesday for the public's help to identify a second man, seen throwing lit objects into buildings along Lincoln Mall early the next day, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

She said police arrested Tyler Maple on suspicion of first-degree arson for the incident at the gas station.

Police had posted photographs taken from the convenience store's surveillance video of the man, wearing a white face mask, tank top and sandals, on the local Crime Stoppers page. 

Last week, they said they had identified Maple through a call to the department’s anonymous tip line but didn't give a name since he hadn't yet been arrested.

On Monday morning, Maple called police and turned himself in. 

Spilker said security video from inside the EZ Go taken just before 3 a.m. May 30 showed a man getting in through a broken window, taking a lighter out of his pocket and lighting trash on the floor on fire before walking out. 

She said others added to the fire to keep it going. It burned for about 5 minutes before a demonstrator outside the store saw it, went in and opened a case of water and put it out.

The estimated damage of the fire alone was $3,000, Spilker said. 

In 2013, Maple went to prison for 20 to 36 months for setting fires in Fremont. He pleaded no contest to two counts of felony arson and two other charges were dropped in a plea deal.

Prosecutors said that case involved four arsons on Aug. 6, 2013, including the burning of a Salvation Army bus, a small shed and a car.

Maple was living in Lincoln and on supervised release on a methamphetamine conviction out of Dodge County when peaceful demonstrations turned destructive early May 30.

Spilker said police have ticketed a handful of demonstrators, mostly juveniles, for vandalism in connection to the looting early May 30 and May 31 and hope to make more arrests with the help of video.

Police released images Monday of a man wearing a navy-blue shirt and pants carrying a red hard hat he used to break several windows of buildings on Lincoln Mall.

Spilker said that boy turned himself in with the help of a family member on Tuesday and was expected to be referred for prosecution in juvenile court. 

Suspect

On Tuesday, police also released photos of a man in a black T-shirt and shorts. Spilker said video captured him breaking out windows and throwing lit objects into the buildings along Lincoln Mall early May 31.

Suspect

Upon search of the buildings, modified explosive devices were located, she said.

On Wednesday, police posted more photos on Crime Stoppers, this time of a woman who they say was seen on video breaking out windows and throwing lit toilet paper into the buildings along Lincoln Mall.

Suspect

Spilker said anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers or give their name and speak with Sgt. Chris Vigil at 402-441-7215. The photos are available at: lincolncrimestoppers.com.

Tyler Maple

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

