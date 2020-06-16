Lincoln man turns himself in on arson allegation for fire at EZ Go, other man sought for Centennial Mall arson

A 28-year-old Lincoln man who has done prison time for arson turned himself in to Lincoln police Monday in connection with a fire early May 30 when a peaceful protest turned to looting at a gas station near 25th and O streets.
Police also asked Tuesday for the public's help to identify a second man, seen throwing lit objects into buildings along Lincoln Mall early the next day, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said police arrested Tyler Maple on suspicion of first-degree arson.
Police had posted photographs taken from the convenience store's surveillance video of the man, wearing a white mask, tank top and sandals, on the local Crime Stoppers page.
Last week, they said they had identified him through a call to the department’s anonymous tip line but didn't give a name since he hadn't yet been arrested.
On Monday morning, Maple called police and turned himself in.
Spilker said security video from inside the EZ Go taken just before 3 a.m. May 30 showed a man getting in through a broken window, taking a lighter out of his pocket and lighting trash on the floor on fire before walking out.
She said others added to the fire to keep it going. It burned for about 5 minutes before a demonstrator outside the store saw it, went in and opened a case of water and put it out.
The estimated damage of the fire alone was $3,000, Spilker said.
In 2013, Maple went to prison for 20 to 36 months for setting fires in Fremont. He pleaded no contest to two counts of felony arson and two other charges were dropped in a plea deal.
Prosecutors said the case involved four arsons on Aug. 6, 2013, including the burning of a Salvation Army bus, a small shed and a car.
Maple was living in Lincoln and on supervised release on a methamphetamine conviction out of Dodge County when peaceful demonstrations turned destructive early May 30.
Spilker said police have ticketed a handful of demonstrators, mostly juveniles, for vandalism in connection to the looting early May 30 and 31 and hope to make more arrests with the help of video.
Police released images Monday of a man wearing a navy blue shirt and pants carrying a red hard hat he used to break several windows of buildings on Lincoln Mall.
On Tuesday, they released photos of a man in a black T-shirt and shorts. Spilker said video captured him breaking out windows and throwing lit objects into the buildings along Lincoln Mall early May 31.
Upon search of the buildings, modified explosive devices were located, she said.
Spilker said anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers or give their name and speak with Sgt. Chris Vigil at 402-441-7215. The photos are available at: http://lincolncrimestoppers.com/category/crime/.
Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
BLM March, 6.11
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
BLM leaders
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building protest
County-City Building
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
George Floyd Protest
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Watch Now: LSO video of curfew arrests May 31
Watch Now: Curfew arrests on May 31
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.