Lincoln man trying to thwart liquor store break-in arrested for assaulting would-be thief, police say

A 37-year-old Lincoln man trying to prevent a burglary in progress ended up arrested after he allegedly struck one of the would-be thieves with his Chevy Tahoe, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jason Geis spotted three people trying to break into South Street Liquor at 10th and South streets as he headed west on South Street.

He said Geis called the owner, whom he knew, then 911 to report it.

When the three burglars started to run away, Geis allegedly accelerated toward them to follow and collided with one, a 40-year-old man, who was left in critical condition.

Bonkiewicz said based on an interview with Geis, as well as a DUI investigation that showed Geis' BAC at .075 — just under the .08 legal limit to drive — police arrested him for second-degree assault.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.