Lincoln man trying to thwart liquor store break-in arrested for assaulting would-be thief, police say
A 37-year-old Lincoln man trying to prevent a burglary in progress ended up arrested after he allegedly struck one of the would-be thieves with his Chevy Tahoe, police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jason Geis spotted three people trying to break into South Street Liquor at 10th and South streets as he headed west on South Street.

He said Geis called the owner, whom he knew, then 911 to report it. 

When the three burglars started to run away, Geis allegedly accelerated toward them to follow and collided with one, a 40-year-old man, who was left in critical condition. 

Bonkiewicz said based on an interview with Geis, as well as a DUI investigation that showed Geis' BAC at .075 — just under the .08 legal limit to drive — police arrested him for second-degree assault.

Jason Geis

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News