Lincoln man trying to sell gaming system was victim of armed robbery, police say

A 61-year-old man trying to sell a gaming system on Facebook Marketplace says he was the victim of an armed robbery when he went to meet a prospective buyer Tuesday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police he went to an apartment complex near 10th and E streets, where the buyer, a man in his 20s, had asked to meet, then came out from behind the building.

He said the buyer told him he had been ripped off before and wanted to make sure it worked and asked to take it up to his apartment.

In a third-floor hallway, he pulled out a handgun and the victim ran, getting away with the gaming system, Spilker said. It happened around 10 p.m.

Officers canvassed the area after getting the report at 10:30 p.m. but didn't find anyone. They don't believe the would-be thief lived in the building.

Spilker reminded online buyers and sellers of a designated spot outside the Center Team Substation at 1501 N. 27th St. called the Swap Spot or suggested meetings in public places with video surveillance.

