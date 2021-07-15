 Skip to main content
Lincoln man tries to stab his brother, hits him with baseball bat after argument, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday night hours after he threatened his brother with a knife, stabbed him and hit him over the head with a baseball bat, police say.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers responded near 52nd and Benton streets at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, where a 36-year-old man said an argument with his brother, Jessie E. Luginbill, had escalated.

The 36-year-old told police that Luginbill had grabbed a 10-inch knife and tried to stab him while threatening to kill him, Bonkiewicz said. Luginbill later hit the man over the head with a baseball bat multiple times, according to police. Luginbill had left the home by the time LPD arrived.

Bonkiewicz said the 36-year-old had lacerations to his hand and swelling on the back of his hand consistent with his account. It's unclear if he was hospitalized with the injuries, considered non life-threatening.

An officer later pulled Luginbill over near Second and O streets, at around 11:40 p.m., where he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

