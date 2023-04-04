A 41-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly tried to cut a gas station clerk with a boxcutter Monday after the employee told the man he had to leave the shop before he could eat the food he had just purchased, according to police.

The employee, a 28-year-old man, told police that he asked Jason Benson to leave the Super C near 17th and L streets at around 11:45 a.m. Monday after Benson started to eat food he had just purchased in the store, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Benson became irate, Kocian said, and tried to cut the 28-year-old with a boxcutter, but the knife folded in on itself as Benson handled it, cutting the 41-year-old's finger. The employee wasn't injured.

Police arrested Benson on suspicion of terroristic threats of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Kocian said officers recovered a red boxcutter at the gas station.

