Lincoln man tried to rob family of camera at Sunken Gardens, police say

A 45-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a family of a camera as they posed for photos at Sunken Gardens, grabbing at the camera and flashing a knife before fleeing, police said in court records.

Thomas Wyman approached the group around 9 p.m. Thursday as a 45-year-old woman took photos of her 17-year-old daughter at the scenic city park near 27th Street and Capitol Parkway, Lincoln Police Officer Matthew Maguire said in the affidavit for Wyman's arrest.

The woman told police Wyman approached them and grabbed onto her right arm and reached for her camera, breaking the Cannon's lens, worth around $250, Maguire said.

As the woman's 45-year-old husband intervened, Wyman pulled a folding knife out of his right pocket and swung it toward the couple, they told police.

He then fled the area on foot, Maguire said.

Police arrested Wyman near 24th and J streets minutes after the family called authorities. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail and later charged with attempted robbery.

