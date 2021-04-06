 Skip to main content
Lincoln man tried to forge $8,400 stimulus check, police say
  Updated
Lincoln police say they caught a 30-year-old Lincoln man trying to cash a forged $8,400 stimulus check.

Tariq Hamed was charged Monday with second-degree forgery over $5,000 and accused of violating his parole for the incident Friday night. 

Tariq Hamed

Tariq Hamed

In court records, police said shortly before 6:30 p.m., they went to Lobo's City Mex Market on North 27th Street about a man inside the store who was trying to cash a fraudulent check. 

Police noticed that the name on the U.S. Treasury economic impact payment check belonged to a man who currently was in jail. 

When they approached the man in the store, Hamed, he allegedly tried to run but was wrestled to the floor and arrested.

Police said a Lobo's employee believed the check had been altered because the typeface and coloring of the name on it was different than the rest of the check and other stimulus checks she'd seen.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

