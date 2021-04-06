Lincoln man tried to forge $8,400 stimulus check, police say

Lincoln police say they caught a 30-year-old Lincoln man trying to cash a forged $8,400 stimulus check.

Tariq Hamed was charged Monday with second-degree forgery over $5,000 and accused of violating his parole for the incident Friday night.

In court records, police said shortly before 6:30 p.m., they went to Lobo's City Mex Market on North 27th Street about a man inside the store who was trying to cash a fraudulent check.

Police noticed that the name on the U.S. Treasury economic impact payment check belonged to a man who currently was in jail.

When they approached the man in the store, Hamed, he allegedly tried to run but was wrestled to the floor and arrested.

Police said a Lobo's employee believed the check had been altered because the typeface and coloring of the name on it was different than the rest of the check and other stimulus checks she'd seen.

